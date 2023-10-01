Donovan Peoples-Jones will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Peoples-Jones has recorded 68 receiving yards (to average 22.7 per game), hauling in five throws on 10 targets.

Peoples-Jones vs. the Ravens

Peoples-Jones vs the Ravens (since 2021): 4 GP / 50.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 50.5 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The 200 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens' defense ranks 11th in the league with three passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights

Peoples-Jones has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Peoples-Jones has been targeted on 10 of his team's 102 passing attempts this season (9.8% target share).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (68 yards on 10 targets).

Peoples-Jones does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Peoples-Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

