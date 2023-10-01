In Week 4 action at NRG Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will face the Houston Texans defense and Blake Cashman. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Pittsburgh receivers against the Texans' pass defense.

Steelers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 29.8 9.9 23 66 7.51

George Pickens vs. Blake Cashman Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens has hauled in 13 receptions for 238 yards (79.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Pittsburgh has 626 (208.7 per game), 18th in the league.

The Steelers are 22nd in the league in points scored per game, at 18.7.

Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.7 pass attempts per contest (104 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Steelers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 12 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 92.3%.

Blake Cashman & the Texans' Defense

Blake Cashman leads the team with one interception, while also recording five tackles and two passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston ranks 16th in the NFL with 670 passing yards allowed (223.3 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

This season, the Texans are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24.3 per game) and 14th in total yards allowed (340.7 per game).

Houston hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

Two players have hauled in a touchdown against the Texans this season.

George Pickens vs. Blake Cashman Advanced Stats

George Pickens Blake Cashman Rec. Targets 23 4 Def. Targets Receptions 13 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.3 1 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 238 5 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.3 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 116 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

