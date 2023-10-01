Grigor Dimitrov will face Nicolas Jarry next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Dimitrov is +350 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dimitrov at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Dimitrov's Next Match

After beating Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, Dimitrov will meet Jarry in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Dimitrov is listed at -225 to win his next matchup against Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Dimitrov? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov is coming off a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 2-ranked Alcaraz in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 22 tournaments over the past year, Dimitrov is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 41-21.

Dimitrov is 24-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Dimitrov has played 23.8 games per match. He won 54.4% of them.

In his 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played 23.9 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has been victorious in 26.6% of his return games and 81.4% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has won 81.4% of his games on serve and 24.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.