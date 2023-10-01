Joey Meneses vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .244 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Braves Player Props
|Nationals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nationals vs Braves
|Nationals vs Braves Odds
|Nationals vs Braves Prediction
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- In 69.1% of his games this year (105 of 152), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (29.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year (60 of 152), with two or more runs 10 times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|73
|.280
|AVG
|.271
|.325
|OBP
|.319
|.423
|SLG
|.378
|27
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|44
|60/18
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.