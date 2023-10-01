Keibert Ruiz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (hitting .295 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Braves Player Props
|Nationals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nationals vs Braves
|Nationals vs Braves Odds
|Nationals vs Braves Prediction
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .259.
- Ruiz is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 88 of 135 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.248
|AVG
|.269
|.284
|OBP
|.329
|.374
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|35
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/22
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dodd will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old southpaw.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.