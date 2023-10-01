Dylan Dodd starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 690 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jackson Rutledge (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rutledge will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Braves L 8-5 Home Joan Adon Spencer Strider 9/26/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Josiah Gray Kyle Bradish 9/27/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Patrick Corbin Grayson Rodriguez 9/29/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Trevor Williams Allan Winans 9/30/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Joan Adon Spencer Strider 10/1/2023 Braves - Away Jackson Rutledge Dylan Dodd

