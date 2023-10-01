Best bets are available for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) visit the Houston Texans (1-2) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

When is Steelers vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.1 points) is a little bit less than the 3-point edge BetMGM gives to the Steelers, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Steelers are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter.

The Texans have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Houston has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+3)



Houston (+3) The Steelers have covered the spread two times this season (2-1-0).

The Texans have covered the spread one time this year (1-2-0).

Houston has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) These teams average a combined 40.7 points per game, 0.8 less points than the over/under of 41.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 47.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the over/under in this game.

In the Steelers' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The Texans have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

