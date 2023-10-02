Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +275
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Browns Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), the Browns are 10th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 19th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Browns have experienced the 12th-smallest change this season, improving from +3500 at the beginning to +3000.
- The Browns have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.
- One Browns game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.
- The Browns have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cleveland lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Browns rank 19th in total offense this year (316.3 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 196.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns rank 21st in points scored this year (19 points per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game.
Browns Impact Players
- In three games, Deshaun Watson has thrown for 678 yards (226.0 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 63.7%.
- Watson also has run for 83 yards and one TD.
- Jerome Ford has rushed for 186 yards (46.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Also, Ford has 10 catches for 77 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper has scored one time, catching 18 balls for 259 yards (64.8 per game).
- Pierre Strong Jr. has rushed for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one TD in four games.
- Myles Garrett has totaled 10 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in four games for the Browns.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|W 24-3
|+3500
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|L 26-22
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|W 27-3
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|L 28-3
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+500
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+50000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
