How to Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer, Women's Bundesliga Soccer, Domino's Ligue 2 & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, October 2
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The soccer schedule on Monday, which includes Inter Women taking on Fiorentina Women's FC in a Women's Italian Serie A Soccer match, is not one to miss.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Inter Women vs Fiorentina Women's FC
- League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln
- League: Women's Bundesliga Soccer
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Domino's Ligue 2: AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia
- League: Domino's Ligue 2
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Gil Vicente vs Casa Pia
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Premier League: Fulham vs Chelsea FC
- League: Premier League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Universitario de Deportes vs UTC
- League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch NWSL: Angel City FC vs Orlando Pride
- League: NWSL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
