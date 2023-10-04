The NL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on ESPN2 from American Family Field. The Diamondbacks will look to move on to the NLDS while the Brewers hope to extend the series with a win. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks and Freddy Peralta is the Brewers' starter for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB play with 165 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee's .386 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Brewers' .240 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (728 total).

The Brewers' .320 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.74 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.323 WHIP this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Peralta (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 24, the right-hander went three innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Peralta has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will try to record his 29th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gallen has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Freddy Peralta Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers - Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta

