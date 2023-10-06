West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Harrison County, West Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
South Harrison High School at Doddridge County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Union, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkersburg South High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
