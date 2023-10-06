A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Illinois vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Illinois & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.