In the matchup between the Marshall Thundering Herd and NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Thundering Herd to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Marshall vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+6.5) Over (44.5) Marshall 28, NC State 20

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Thundering Herd based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Thundering Herd are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Thundering Herd's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Marshall this year is 0.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolfpack's implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Wolfpack haven't won a game against the spread this year.

NC State has not covered a spread when they are at least 6.5-point favorites (0-2).

One of the Wolfpack's four games this season has hit the over.

NC State games average 50.5 total points per game this season, six greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Thundering Herd vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC State 25.4 20 26.3 21.7 24 17.5 Marshall 29.3 20.5 28.7 23 31 13

