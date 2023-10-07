According to our computer projections, the Ohio State Buckeyes will beat the Maryland Terrapins when the two teams come together at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (+19.5) Under (56.5) Ohio State 33, Maryland 16

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this contest.

The Buckeyes have posted one win against the spread this season.

Ohio State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

One of the Buckeyes' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 56.5, 2.8 points fewer than the average total in Ohio State games thus far this season.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Terrapins have a 12.1% chance to win.

The Terrapins have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Terrapins' five games with a set total.

The average point total for the Maryland this year is 5.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 34.5 8.5 49 8.5 20 8.5 Maryland 38.6 13.2 40.5 14.3 31 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.