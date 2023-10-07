The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Steelers higher (17th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (20th).

Bookmakers have moved the Steelers' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 15th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Steelers have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has won twice against the spread this season.

The Steelers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The Steelers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Pittsburgh has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in total offense (263 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (403 yards per game allowed) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in points allowed (403 points allowed per contest).

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has passed for 803 yards (200.8 per game), completing 60.6%, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

George Pickens has 16 catches for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Najee Harris has run for 210 yards (52.5 per game) and zero scores.

On the ground, Jaylen Warren has scored zero times and gained 84 yards (21.0 per game).

T.J. Watt has been causing chaos on defense, compiling 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended for the Steelers.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +500 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +10000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +3500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +75000 14 December 7 Patriots - +12500 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +3500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1400

