According to our computer projection model, the TCU Horned Frogs will beat the Iowa State Cyclones when the two teams play at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Toss Up (52.5) TCU 31, Iowa State 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on TCU vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 71.4% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, TCU has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

TCU games have had an average of 60.5 points this season, eight points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cyclones have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Cyclones have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

The Cyclones have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Iowa State games this season is 11.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 34.8 21 34.5 23 36 13 Iowa State 20.8 23.2 25.7 18.7 13.5 30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.