Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is New Hampshire squaring off against Quinnipiac on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Boston University vs Northeastern

Watch Quinnipiac vs New Hampshire

Watch Penn State vs Colgate

Watch Providence vs St. Lawrence

Watch Holy Cross vs Union

Watch Clarkson vs Vermont

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.