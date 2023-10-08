George Pickens vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
At Acrisure Stadium in Week 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be lined up against the Baltimore Ravens pass defense and Geno Stone. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|32.3
|8.1
|31
|84
|7.54
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens leads his team with 263 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Pittsburgh is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking eighth-last in the NFL with 737 total passing yards (184.3 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards per attempt (5.6).
- The Steelers' offensive attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 62 points (15.5 per game).
- Pittsburgh, which is averaging 33 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Steelers rank 20th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 14 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 77.8%.
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 21 tackles and two passes defended.
- In the air, Baltimore has conceded 673 passing yards, or 168.3 per game -- that's the third-lowest amount in the NFL.
- The Ravens' points-against average on defense is third-best in the league, at 14.5 per game.
- No player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Baltimore this season.
- Two players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|30
|9
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|16
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.4
|6
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|263
|21
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65.8
|5.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|119
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.