Will Najee Harris Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Najee Harris was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Harris' stats can be found below.
Harris has season stats which include 210 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus four receptions on eight targets for 34 yards.
Najee Harris Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Harris 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|210
|0
|4.3
|8
|4
|34
|0
Harris Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
