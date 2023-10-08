Will Pat Freiermuth Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pat Freiermuth did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Freiermuth's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Freiermuth has been targeted 13 times and has eight catches for 53 yards (6.6 per reception) and two TDs.
Pat Freiermuth Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Steelers.
Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Freiermuth 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|8
|53
|29
|2
|6.6
Freiermuth Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Browns
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4
|3
|7
|0
