Sportsbooks give the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) the edge when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 4 points. For this game, the total has been set at 38 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Ravens can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Steelers. The recent betting trends and insights for the Steelers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Ravens.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-4) 38 -200 +165 FanDuel Ravens (-4) 38.5 -194 +162

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Steelers vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One of Pittsburgh's four games has hit the over.

So far this season, Baltimore has posted a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

As a 4-point favorite or greater, the Ravens have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Baltimore has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

