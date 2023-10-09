Currently the Pittsburgh Steelers are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +475

+475 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Steelers are 15th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), but only 18th according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Steelers have experienced the 15th-smallest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +5000.

The Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-2-0 this season.

One Steelers game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Pittsburgh has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won three of those games.

It's been a hard stretch for the Steelers, who rank third-worst in total offense (268.2 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (389.4 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 22.0 points allowed per contest.

Steelers Impact Players

Kenny Pickett has five TD passes and four picks in five games, completing 59.7% for 1,027 yards (205.4 per game).

In five games, George Pickens has 22 catches for 393 yards (78.6 per game) and two TDs.

In five games, Jaylen Warren has run for 124 yards (24.8 per game) and zero scores.

Najee Harris has rushed for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and zero TDs in five games.

T.J. Watt has collected 15 tackles, 7.0 TFL, eight sacks, and four passes defended in five games for the Steelers.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers L 30-7 +450 2 September 18 Browns W 26-22 +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders W 23-18 +25000 4 October 1 @ Texans L 30-6 +15000 5 October 8 Ravens W 17-10 +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +10000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +2500 13 December 3 Cardinals - +50000 14 December 7 Patriots - +20000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +12500 16 December 23 Bengals - +2500 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +4000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.