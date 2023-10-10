The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros play for Game 3 of the ALDS at Target Field, on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 2.79 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Gray has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. Astros

The Astros rank fifth in MLB with 827 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 222 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Astros have gone 9-for-45 with four doubles and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Javier is looking to collect his 12th quality start of the season.

Javier heads into this matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.

