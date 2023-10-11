Bruins vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-350)
|Blackhawks (+275)
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins were victorious in 20 of their 28 games (71.4%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -350 or better last season, Boston compiled a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).
- The Bruins have a 77.8% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.
- A total of 50 Boston games last season went over Wednesday's total of 6 goals.
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
- Chicago had a record of 3-7 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +275 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline implies a 26.7% chance to win for the Blackhawks.
- Last season, 48 games Chicago played finished with over 6 goals.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Bruins vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|202 (32nd)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (28th)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.
- Boston allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.
- The 62 power-play goals Boston put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 chances.
- The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.
- The eight shorthanded goals Boston scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL teams.
- The Bruins' 87.28% penalty-kill success rate paced the league.
- The Bruins had the second-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 54.5%.
- Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), Chicago was 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.
- The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).
- At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win rate.
- The 9.1% shooting percentage of Chicago was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks held their opponents scoreless two times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.