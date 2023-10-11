Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the NLDS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Albies enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 106 of 150 games this season (70.7%), with multiple hits on 47 occasions (31.3%).
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 40% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 78 of 150 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.298
|.317
|OBP
|.353
|.472
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/23
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
