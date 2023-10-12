In a season opener for both teams, the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH to catch the action as the Flyers look to knock off the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Blue Jackets allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

The Blue Jackets ranked 30th in the NHL last season with 213 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Their -116 goal differential ranked 31st in the league.

The 41 power-play goals the Blue Jackets put up last season (26th in the NHL) came via 224 power-play chances.

The Blue Jackets' 18.3% power-play conversion rate was 26th in the league.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Flyers gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the league.

The Flyers' 220 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 29th in the league.

They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.

The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), 31st in the NHL.

The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the NHL.

Flyers Key Players