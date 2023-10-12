How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In a season opener for both teams, the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH to catch the action as the Flyers look to knock off the Blue Jackets.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets allowed 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in league play.
- The Blue Jackets ranked 30th in the NHL last season with 213 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Their -116 goal differential ranked 31st in the league.
- The 41 power-play goals the Blue Jackets put up last season (26th in the NHL) came via 224 power-play chances.
- The Blue Jackets' 18.3% power-play conversion rate was 26th in the league.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
Flyers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Flyers gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the league.
- The Flyers' 220 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 29th in the league.
- They had the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -56.
- The Flyers had 35 power-play goals (on 225 chances), 31st in the NHL.
- The Flyers scored on 15.56% of their power plays, No. 32 in the NHL.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|60
|31
|30
|61
|26
|34
|46.7%
|Owen Tippett
|77
|27
|22
|49
|25
|44
|63.3%
|Morgan Frost
|81
|19
|27
|46
|26
|37
|45.8%
|Scott Laughton
|78
|18
|25
|43
|42
|35
|47.3%
|Joel Farabee
|82
|15
|24
|39
|40
|25
|35.6%
