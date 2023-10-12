The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

West Virginia ranks 100th in total offense (347.4 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (335.4 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of total yards, Houston ranks 53rd in the FBS (414 total yards per game) and 106th defensively (405.8 total yards allowed per game).

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

West Virginia vs. Houston Key Statistics

West Virginia Houston 347.4 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414 (84th) 335.4 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.8 (58th) 191.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133 (94th) 155.6 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (25th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 544 yards (108.8 ypg) on 36-of-68 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 185 rushing yards on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 86 times for 348 yards (69.6 per game), scoring four times.

Hudson Clement's team-leading 239 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 16 targets) with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Devin Carter has been the target of 16 passes and racked up nine receptions for 141 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per contest.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,347 yards on 123-of-191 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has run for 218 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Sam Brown paces his squad with 518 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 292-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 33 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 261 reciving yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.