The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 51.5 for the contest.

West Virginia is totaling 347.4 yards per game on offense this season (99th in the FBS), and is giving up 335.4 yards per game (36th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Houston is putting up 27.4 points per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29.8 points surrendered per game).

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -3 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

West Virginia Recent Performance

The Mountaineers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 270 total yards per game during that stretch (-98-worst). They've been more successful defensively, giving up 321.7 total yards per game (51st).

While the Mountaineers have ranked -62-worst in points per game over the last three contests (20.3), they rank 18th-best on defense (13.3 points allowed) over that time frame.

The last three games have seen West Virginia's passing offense play poorly, ranking -118-worst in the FBS in passing yards (100.3 per game). It ranks 70th on the other side of the ball (180 passing yards surrendered per contest).

Despite having the 90th-ranked run offense over the last three contests (169.7 rushing yards per game), the Mountaineers rank 19th-worst in run defense over that stretch (141.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, West Virginia has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Two of West Virginia's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

West Virginia has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

West Virginia has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene leads West Virginia with 544 yards (108.8 ypg) on 36-of-68 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 185 rushing yards on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 348 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Hudson Clement's 239 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has collected 10 catches and three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 166 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin Carter has a total of 141 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

Tomiwa Durojaiye leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and eight tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 29 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Beanie Bishop has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 19 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

