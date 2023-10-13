West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Fayette County, West Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Weir High School at Albert Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Uniontown, PA
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadow Bridge High School at Summers County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hinton, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
