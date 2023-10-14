Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Blue Jackets' game against the Rangers can be watched on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH, so tune in to take in the action.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), the Blue Jackets were 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Rangers were one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL last season with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

They had the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57.

The 59 power-play goals the Rangers recorded last season ranked 13th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).

The Rangers were seventh in the league with a 24.08% power-play conversion rate.

Rangers Key Players