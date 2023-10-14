Saturday's NHL play includes the New York Rangers (1-0) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are heavy underdogs (+165 on the moneyline) against the Rangers (-200) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -200 +165 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Trends

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Blue Jackets are an underdog in their first game this season.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Columbus has not played with moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season.

