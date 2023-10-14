The New York Rangers (1-0) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH. The Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets were an underdog 25 times last season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Columbus had 17 games last season as an underdog by +165 or longer, and went 5-12.

The win probability for the Blue Jackets, implied from the moneyline, is 37.7%.

For Columbus last season, 46 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.5.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 213 (30th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), Columbus was 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

In terms of shorthanded goals, Columbus had five.

The Blue Jackets' had the 25th-ranked penalty kill percentage (75.11%).

At 48.6%, the Blue Jackets had the league's 23rd-ranked faceoff win rate.

The 8.9% shooting percentage of Columbus was 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets did not hold their opponents scoreless once last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.