Cincinnati vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big 12 action features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-5.5)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-4.5)
|45.5
|-215
|+176
Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Iowa State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Cincinnati & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
|Iowa State
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
