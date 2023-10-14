The Georgia State Panthers (4-1) host a Sun Belt clash against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State is averaging 411.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 57th in the FBS. Defensively, the Panthers rank 103rd, giving up 402.8 yards per contest. With 31.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 51st in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, allowing 26.0 points per game.

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Marshall vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Marshall vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Marshall Georgia State 413.6 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.4 (91st) 349.6 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.8 (51st) 156.0 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.0 (48th) 257.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.4 (67th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,205 yards (241.0 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 187 yards (37.4 ypg) on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 105 times for 538 yards (107.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (37.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 25 times and has two touchdowns.

Cade Conley has put up a 167-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 21 targets.

Caleb McMillan's 20 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,187 passing yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 115 times for 583 yards (116.6 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards.

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 500 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has caught 15 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacari Carter has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 16 catches for 124 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest.

