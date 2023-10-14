The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Ohio State owns the 38th-ranked offense this year (434.4 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking eighth-best with only 264.8 yards allowed per game. Purdue is posting 25.7 points per game on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Ohio State vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Ohio State Purdue 434.4 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (59th) 264.8 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.3 (89th) 131.6 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (89th) 302.8 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (61st) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,375 pass yards for Ohio State, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 45 times for 207 yards (41.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 25 catches for 499 yards (99.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches are good enough for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,491 yards (248.5 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devin Mockobee, has carried the ball 87 times for 368 yards (61.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 94 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 296 yards across 50 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 396 (66.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 25 passes and compiled 329 receiving yards (54.8 per game).

TJ Sheffield's 24 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 284 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

