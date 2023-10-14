Big Ten rivals square off when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Ohio State has the 38th-ranked offense this season (434.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking eighth-best with only 264.8 yards allowed per game. Purdue ranks 72nd with 389.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 78th with 380.3 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Ohio State vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -19.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Ohio State Recent Performance

The Buckeyes have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 436.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-4-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 312.3 total yards per contest (47th).

The Buckeyes' defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 20th-best by surrendering just 13.7 points per game. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 27th in the FBS over that three-game period (39 points per game).

Looking at Ohio State's last three games, it has posted 306 passing yards per game on offense (35th-ranked) and has given up 191.7 passing yards per game on defense (86th-ranked).

The Buckeyes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, registering 130.7 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-33-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 120.7 rushing yards per contest (81st-ranked).

The Buckeyes have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Ohio State has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

Ohio State has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

One of Ohio State's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Ohio State has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Ohio State has played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 1,375 yards (275 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 45 times for 207 yards (41.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-leading 499 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 45 targets) with four touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches have yielded 303 yards and three touchdowns.

J.T. Tuimoloau leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has one TFL and 16 tackles.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State's tackle leader, has 37 tackles and one sack this year.

Steele Chambers has a team-high one interception to go along with 31 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

