Washington vs. Oregon: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of the nation's most prolific attacks battle when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0), who have the No. 2 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies are 3-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. Oregon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Washington vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Washington vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Oregon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-3)
|67.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington (-2.5)
|67.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Stanford vs Colorado
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- Tulane vs Memphis
- UTEP vs Florida International
- SMU vs East Carolina
Washington vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Washington has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-2.
- Oregon has won all four of its games against the spread this year.
Washington & Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
|To Win the Pac-12
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.