Week 7 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to see how the one game with Patriot League teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Read on for key players and results from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 Patriot League Results
Fordham 26 Stony Brook 7
- Pregame Favorite: Fordham (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Fordham Leaders
- Passing: CJ Montes (20-for-33, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Julius Loughride (24 ATT, 154 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Garrett Cody (11 TAR, 5 REC, 55 YDS)
Stony Brook Leaders
- Passing: Casey Case (21-for-34, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 36 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Johnson (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook
|Fordham
|270
|Total Yards
|386
|243
|Passing Yards
|171
|27
|Rushing Yards
|215
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Cooper Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
