The Heartland Trophy is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) hit the field. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Iowa?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 29, Iowa 15

Wisconsin 29, Iowa 15 Wisconsin has a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Iowa lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Badgers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-9.5)



Wisconsin (-9.5) Wisconsin has covered the spread two times in 2023.

This season, the Badgers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

In six games played Iowa has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34.5)



Over (34.5) Four of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 34.5 points.

In the Iowa's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 34.5.

Wisconsin averages 31.4 points per game against Iowa's 21.8, totaling 18.7 points over the game's point total of 34.5.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 59.5 56 Implied Total AVG 36.5 42 31 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.2 40.3 37 Implied Total AVG 26.7 28.5 23 ATS Record 3-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.