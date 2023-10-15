The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium (with best bets available). The 49ers have won five games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Browns? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the 49ers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (10.5) is 1.5 points further in their direction.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 82.9%.
  • The 49ers have won all five of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Cleveland has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +370 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The 49ers or Browns? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 6 Best Bets

  • Ravens vs Titans

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-9)
    • The 49ers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
    • San Francisco is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 9-point favorites.
    • The Browns have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

    Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Browns matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (35.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 16.9 more points per game (52.4) than this game's over/under of 35.5 points.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 less points per game (28.6) than this matchup's over/under of 35.5 points.
    • 49ers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).
    • One of the Browns' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 109.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 102.0 7 33.6 1

    Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    4 46.5 1 19.3 2

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.