Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Cooper's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 31 times, with season stats of 259 yards on 18 receptions (14.4 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- David Njoku (DNP/face): 16 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|18
|259
|18
|1
|14.4
Cooper Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.