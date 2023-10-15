The Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers are set to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Amari Cooper find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a TD)

Cooper has 18 catches (31 targets) and a team-high 259 yards receiving (64.8 per game) plus one TD.

In one of four games this year, Cooper has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0

