David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Njoku's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Njoku has been targeted 18 times and has 16 catches for 138 yards (8.6 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Njoku's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Face

The Browns have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 18 Rec; 259 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 16 138 99 0 8.6

Njoku Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0

Rep David Njoku and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.