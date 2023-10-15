With the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (2-2) matching up on October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Brock Purdy and Deshaun Watson will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Watson this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deshaun Watson vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 3 Games Played 5 63.7% Completion % 72.1% 678 (226) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,271 (254.2) 4 Touchdowns 9 2 Interceptions 0 83 (27.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 24 (4.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers rank second in the NFL with 13.6 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank fourth in total yards allowed with 266.8 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco is 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,013) and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed (five).

Against the run, the 49ers are third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 321 (64.2 per game) and ninth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.7).

Defensively, San Francisco ranks 25th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 66.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 16th at 40.3%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Browns square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Browns Defensive Stats

This season, the 49ers have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by giving up 13.6 points per game. They rank fourth in the NFL with 266.8 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco has allowed 1,013 passing yards this season, ranking 13th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with five.

Against the run, the 49ers are top-10 this year, ranking third in the NFL with 321 total rushing yards allowed (64.2 allowed per game). They also rank sixth in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

On defense, San Francisco ranks 25th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 66.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 16th (40.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.