Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this year, Moore has caught 17 passes on 29 targets for 148 yards, averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Moore vs. the 49ers

Moore vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is conceding 202.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The 49ers have the No. 7 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up five this season (one per game).

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 21.0% of his team's target share (29 targets on 138 passing attempts).

He has 148 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 111th in league play with 5.1 yards per target.

Moore, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 9 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

