Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are giving up the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 64.2 per game.

Ford, on 50 carries, has a team-best 186 rushing yards (46.5 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. Ford also accumulates 19.3 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford vs. the 49ers

Ford vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games The 49ers defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the 49ers this season.

The 49ers yield 64.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this season.

The 49ers have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding two this season (0.4 per game).

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-105)

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his two games played this season.

The Browns pass on 51.3% of their plays and run on 48.7%. They are 30th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 131 rushes this season. He's taken 50 of those carries (38.2%).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (42.9%).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford has been targeted on 13 of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (9.4% target share).

He has 77 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 102nd in league play with 5.9 yards per target.

Ford has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

Ford has been targeted two times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's seven red zone pass attempts).

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 18 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

