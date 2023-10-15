Will Jerome Ford cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Ford has rushed 50 times for a team-high 186 yards (46.5 per game), with one touchdown.

Ford has added 10 catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ford has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0

