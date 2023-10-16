The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 8:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in this matchup.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 32 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Oct. 9 6.1 3 3 2 10 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 6.2 5 1 1 8 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 4.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 23 7.0 8 5 3 6 1 at Braves Sep. 18 6.0 3 1 1 5 2

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He has a slash line of .197/.343/.474 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Oct. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Oct. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has stolen 54 bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Oct. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1

