Penguins vs. Red Wings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 18
The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) are favorites when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Penguins are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +110 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Penguins Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Penguins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals twice this season.
- The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds set at -130 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.