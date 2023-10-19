The James Madison Dukes (6-0) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison ranks 63rd in total offense (399 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (352.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Marshall is putting up 30.3 points per game on offense this season (54th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.5 points per game (90th-ranked) on defense.

Marshall vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Marshall James Madison 420.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399 (83rd) 370.3 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (30th) 156 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.5 (67th) 264.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (54th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 9 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (32nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has been a dual threat for Marshall this season. He has 1,506 passing yards (251.0 per game) while completing 68.6% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 73 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 124 carries for 641 yards, or 106.8 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 15 catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Darryle Simmons paces his squad with 207 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Caleb Coombs has caught 23 passes and compiled 197 receiving yards (32.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Cade Conley's 21 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 1,432 passing yards for James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 128 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 410 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 244 yards (40.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 423 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put up a 385-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 30 targets.

Zach Horton has compiled nine receptions for 152 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

